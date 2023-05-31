Hoshino Resorts Official Website | Hotels & Resorts

SINCE 1914
Discover the deeply satisfying experiences that have made us a top hotel brand with both international and Japanese travelers
From five-star resorts to contemporary hot spring ryokan to relaxed urban accommodations perfect for the casual traveler, our brands cater to a wide range of needs while also offering a deep sense of place wherever you go in Japan.
From five-star resorts to contemporary hot spring ryokan to relaxed urban accommodations perfect for the casual traveler, our brands cater to a wide range of needs while also offering a deep sense of place wherever you go in Japan.
Luxury hotel embodying
the true characteristics
of land, history, and culture
"Japanese Auberge"
in classic hot spring regions
Countryside resort with food
culture unique to the landscape
City tourism hotel
to discover the city
Kicked-back stays
with the crew
Getaways with
a sense of place
Ski Resorts with
Japan's best powder snow
Luxury hotel embodying
the true characteristics
of land, history, and culture
"Japanese Auberge"
in classic hot spring regions
Countryside resort with food
culture unique to the landscape
City tourism hotel
to discover the city
Kicked-back stays
with the crew
Getaways with
a sense of place
Ski Resorts with
Japan's best powder snow
Enchanting activities await you at every
destination. Each is designed to immerse you in
regional culture through interactivity, sensory
delight, and a sense of play.