Hoshino Resorts Official Website | Hotels & Resorts

Hosihino Resorts

SINCE 1914

-

Award-winning hotels in destinations across Japan

Discover the deeply satisfying experiences that have made us a top hotel brand with both international and Japanese travelers

With 43 Awards

2022

National Geographic Traveller
Hotel Awards

2023

Travel + Leisure It List

2023

Conde Nast Traveler Gold List

For Full List

Over 50 destinations.
Over 50 experiences.

Tokyo・Hakone・Kyoto・Osaka・Hokkaido・Okinawa etc.
Tokyo
-

Our Brands

From five-star resorts to contemporary hot spring ryokan to relaxed urban accommodations perfect for the casual traveler, our brands cater to a wide range of needs while also offering a deep sense of place wherever you go in Japan.

Our Brands

From five-star resorts to contemporary hot spring ryokan to relaxed urban accommodations perfect for the casual traveler, our brands cater to a wide range of needs while also offering a deep sense of place wherever you go in Japan.

HOSHINOYA

Luxury hotel embodying
the true characteristics
of land, history, and culture

KAI

"Japanese Auberge"
in classic hot spring regions

RISONARE

Countryside resort with food
culture unique to the landscape

OMO

City tourism hotel
to discover the city

BEB

Kicked-back stays
with the crew

Other Unique Lodgings

Getaways with
a sense of place

Ski Resorts

Ski Resorts with
Japan's best powder snow

Explore More
-

A Wide Range of Activities

Enchanting activities await you at every
destination. Each is designed to immerse you in
regional culture through interactivity, sensory
delight, and a sense of play.

OMO7 Osaka
“Naniwa Neo Classic” Dinner Course
An Innovative Buffet-Style Dinner Showcasing the Essence of Osaka
HOSHINOYA Tokyo
Japanese Tea Ceremony
Matcha making and tasting in the heart of Tokyo
“Capture the autumn leaves” open rooftop bus tour
The two-story open rooftop bus will take you on a journey to capture the autumn leaves of the mountain range of Tochigi. Available at 3 KAI properties of Tochigi, join this refreshing bus tour.
Picchio | Nagano
Nature Watching Tour
One of Picchio’s signature tours, this is held in the pristine National Wild Bird Sanctuary Forest in Joshinetsu Kogen National Park, join our expert guides on a leisurely walk to observe seasonal nature. With a gentle pace and walking distance of just under 2km, this tour is suitable for people of all ages. Keep your eyes peeled for flowers, animal signs, birds and more!
HOSHINOYA Okinawa
Ecotour of a Natural World Heritage Site, Yanbaru
An ecotour program at yanbaru, which is the northern part of mainland Okinawa with abundant nature including mountains and the forest. This private ecotour program will invite guests to discover the charms of nature in Okinawa as well as the forest of Yanbaru, which was recently designated as a Natural World Heritage Site in July 2021. Yanbaru is one of the world's most precious forests with a variety of flora and fauna. Two types of ecotours will be available: a nature walk to explore the forest of Okinawa rail, a rare species of birds, and kayak adventure to discover the rich biodiversity of the mangrove forests.
HOSHINOYA Fuji
Early Morning Canoeing
Enjoy basking in the natural beauty at the foot of Mount Fuji through this Early Morning Canoeing. Experience the magnificent views of the world-renowned icon of the cultural heritage of Japan, Mount Fuji.
HOSHINOYA Kyoto
Private Yakata Boat “Hisui”
Private boating on a Yakata boat named "Hisui" (jade in English). An invitation to enjoy the seasonal views of Arashiyama, which was once loved by the nobles of the Heian period. The roof is equipped with special glass that can change its visibility from opaque to transparent. It provides a dynamic landscape that extends either horizontally or vertically. In addition, the interior incorporates the finest works of the craftsmanship of Kyoto, completing a private space that can only be experienced in Arashiyama with HOSHINOYA Kyoto. From 9 am to 5 pm, the boat can be chartered at any time of the day. Spend time freely, gazing into the surrounding nature with different expressions depending on the season and time. Feel the cool breeze with a book or matcha green tea in one hand.
HOSHINOYA Tokyo
Sky-high Morning Kenjutsu Practice
An original training routine that combines the movement of swordsmanship and deep breathing in the clear morning air, 160 meters above the ground on a rooftop. Muscles of the whole body will be used as one makes large movements of swordsmanship using a wooden sword. By performing these movements whilst being conscious of deep breaths, lung function can be stimulated and enhanced. Enjoy the views of Tokyo's skyline from the rooftop of a high-rise building to refresh the mind and body.
Explore More

Latest News

May 31, 2023
HOSHINOYA Tokyo to be mentioned in architecturaldigest.com
May 25, 2023
HOSHINOYA Tokyo to be mentioned in departures.com
May 20, 2023
KAI Beppu & HOSHINOYA Taketomi Island to be selected for Afar “Japan’s Best Hotel 2023”
May 11, 2023
Japan’s First Universal Studios Japan Authorized Guides at OMO7 Osaka by Hoshino Resorts
May 7, 2023
All Employees Will Become Mask Free Starting from May 8th
April 25, 2023
Opening of OMO5 Kumamoto by Hoshino Resorts on April 25, 2023
April 19, 2023
OMO3 Asakusa by Hoshino Resorts to open on July 31st, 2023
April 9, 2023
HOSHINOYA Okinawa & Taketomi Island to be mentioned on hollywoodreporter.com
April 7, 2023
KAI Yufuin to be selected for Travel + Leisure® It List 2023
For Full List
